KPCC meeting on Jan. 10 to discuss preparations for LS election: DKS

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said a meeting of party leaders, legislators and central leaders will be convened for holding discussions on preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru on January 10.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leaders of the party would attend the meeting at the KPCC office and discuss names of potential party candidates in the State for the general elections.

In reply to a question about his visit to New Delhi on January 4, he said, “There is a meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Ministers have given reports about candidate selection. We are going to Delhi to discuss that.” Ministers of the State have recommended names of potential winnable candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies to the KPCC.

On the delay of appointments to the government-owned boards and corporations, he said party workers and legislators would get equal share in the appointments to boards and corporations. “The party workers will get their due share in the appointments to boards and corporations. All the leaders in the party will sit and discuss this. The list is finalised to some extent. The central leaders have made certain promises, it needs to be discussed. The list is likely to be finalised by Makar Sankranthi,” the KPCC chief said.

He said, “We have decided to take the government to the doorstep of people through ‘the government at your doorstep’ programme. Through this programme, we would like to address the grievances of all the 28 constituencies in Bengaluru by January. Two to three Assembly constituencies will be covered at a time.” The respective local MLAs and MPs have been invited to participate in the programme.

Asked about a cheque bounce case of Minister Madhu Bangarappa, he said, “Things happen in business. I will look into it.”

