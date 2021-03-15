KPCC legal wing too looking into CD scandal: Shivakumar

15 March 2021 00:13 IST

Siddaramaiah to raise issue in legislature today

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who alleged that there has been a conspiracy to frame him in the Ramesh Jharkiholi CD episode, on Sunday said the Congress legal wing was also looking into the matter even as Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is set to raise the issue in the legislature on Monday.

“They are giving different statements on and off the record. This is something that we know about naturally. I will also seek some information. Our party’s legal team is looking into it since one of the Ministers has named the Congress of conspiring in the CD issue,” he told reporters in Shivamogga on Sunday.

“Why has there been no discussion on statements of BJP legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal or A.H. Vishwanath? Why has there been no suo moto complaint in this regard? When six Ministers have officially claimed of CDs that could mar their reputations, why has it not been covered under investigation? When the former Minister claims it to be fake, then what is the need for the investigation?” Mr. Shivakumar asked.

However, Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president and brother of Mr. Ramesh, told reporters in Belagavi that there can be no conspiracy to trap anybody through the CD, and that truth will come out of a police investigation.

In another salvo, BJP legislator from Vijayapura Basannagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been at loggerheads with the State BJP leadership for some time now, demanded a CBI enquiry since the State police could come under the influence of leaders here. “It is an organised conspiracy to finish off Mr. Ramesh politically.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa welcomed Mr. Siddaramaiah’s announcement that the issue will be raised in the Assembly. “The Opposition Leader has the freedom to raise any issue. However, he has to shed light on the issue properly.”

Further, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah has to bring to the attention of the government several issues, and these observations will help Ministers to work with caution.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also welcomed Mr. Siddaramaiah’s decision to raise the issue in the Assembly. He said: “The SIT will look into providing security to the woman and her family.” On the statement of Mr. Shivakumar that he was being framed in the issue, Mr. Bommai said: “It is his opinion and only he can provide explanation on it.”

In Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not comment on the ongoing investigation. When his reaction was sought on Mr. Shivakumar’s statement, he said: “He has told it all. There is nothing that I can comment on.”