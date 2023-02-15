KPCC leader takes exception to MP’s varsity meeting

February 15, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC spokesperson and former Syndicate member H.A. Venkatesh on Wednesday took a strong objection to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha convening a meeting of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the University of Mysore at the Crawford Hall here on Tuesday and sought the Governor’s intervention for putting an end to such happenings in the State universities in future.

“Barring the Governor who is the Chancellor and the Minister for Higher Education who is the pro-chancellor of the universities, none have the authority to convene the meetings of the VC and the Registrar. Neither the MP nor any elected representative like MLA or MLC is empowered to convene meetings as per the Universities Act, 2020. The MP’s meeting on Tuesday for discussing the issue of handing over of the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion to the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) was beyond his authority and his conduct at the meeting was uncalled-for,” said Mr Venkatesh, in a statement here.

He said the sanctity of the universities, which are already facing political interventions, should be protected. “It is a matter of concern the way the MP acted with the university officials, taking them to task,” the KPCC spokesperson argued.

Mr Ventakesh, who earlier served as the Senate and the Academic Council member, said, there are no examples of the MPs convening meetings of the VCs, Registrar and Syndicate members as there is no provision for that in the Act. “Is it right on the part of the MP to allegedly reprimand a woman official, Registrar V.R. Shailaja, at the meeting,” he asked.

Mr. Venkatesh urged the Governor to issue strict guidelines to the Universities for preventing protocol violations in future.