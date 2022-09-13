KPCC launches toll-free number for complaints against govt.

Launching a campaign against the BJP government on the alleged “40% corruption” charges, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday announced a toll-free helpline (844 770 40 40) for people to register their complaints against the government.

People can also log on to www.40percentsarkara.com and submit their complaints, announced KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah here.

Video campaign

Addressing a joint press conference, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah launched a video campaign against the alleged corruption. “The campaign with a slogan ‘40% Sarkara, BJP Andre Brashtachara’ (40% government, BJP means corruption) will help every Kannadiga raise their voice against the BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“Each and every Kannadiga is affected by the BJP’s corruption and we will help people raise their voice. The Congress will make sure that the BJP is held accountable for each complaint that we receive and that no government ever targets whistleblowers again. We will go to each person in Karnataka, speak to them about their grievances, and become their voice,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who alleged that Karnataka is currently burdened by the greed of the BJP government, said: “This 40% government has made the words ‘corruption’ and ‘commission’ the mainstay in every aspect of governance.”

15 questions

“The Congress will not let the BJP destroy the lives of the people of Karnataka. We exposed the BJP's failures in front of everyone when we asked them questions on the unkept promises. We have asked them 15 questions till now and their silence on those questions is the admission of guilt. We will continue to expose the BJP,” he said.

Referring to the corruption charges against former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa by a contractor and his subsequent death and the Contractors’ Association president Kempanna’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “There are charges of 30% commission in funds given to religious institutions, 50% in BBMP, and fixed rates for government jobs. Many are reluctant to complain against the government and our helpline to raise the voice of such people.”