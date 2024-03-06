KPCC general secretary Ravindra resigns, alleges Cong. selling LS ticket to highest bidder

March 06, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Disappointed over not being considered for party ticket to the Mandya constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary H.N. Ravindra has resigned and accused the party of selling Lok Sabha ticket to the highest bidder.

He alleged that the KPCC and senior leaders of the party had decided to field an “outsider” in Mandya, who has not even obtained primary membership of the party.

Dr. Ravindra, who is also former State president of Indian Medical Association, said he has submitted his resignation to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. He alleged that the senior leaders of the party have not discussed the issue of fielding the candidate from the constituency with local leaders and workers. The party has taken an unilateral decision to field the candidate who is not from the Mandya constituency, he alleged.

Sources said the Congress has proposed to give ticket to builder “Star” Chandru in the Mandya constituency. Mr. Chandru is the brother of K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda, Independent MLA from Gauribidanur.

Dr. Ravindra said he was an aspirant for Melkote constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. The party leaders extended support to Karnataka Sarvodaya Party leader Darshan Puttannaiah and he won the election. “I worked for Mr. Puttannaiah’s victory in the interest of the party,” said Dr. Ravindra, who had staged a protest in Mandya seeking ticket to the local leaders in the Lok Sabha poll in 2019.

Congress meeting

Meanwhile, sources said the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the All India Congress Committee is scheduled to hold its meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi, to finalise the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including Karnataka.

The CEC is likely to clear the names of candidates recommended by the KPCC. The KPCC has recommended names to the party high command based on the opinion provided by district in-charge Ministers, observers, MLAs, defeated candidates, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, block committee presidents, and district presidents.

Speaking to reporters in Karwar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too hinted that in 2-3 days, the Congress State list would be released.