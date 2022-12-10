KPCC chief tussles with multiple ticket aspirants

December 10, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been making all-out efforts to contain dissidence at the Assembly constituency level as too many aspirants are seeking the party ticket to contest the next year’s elections.

Sources in the Congress said 26 aspirants have been seeking the ticket in Bijapur City constituency and arriving at a consensus on the choice of a candidate is an enormous task for the party. BJP’s Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal is representing the constituency now.

Similarly, 22 candidates submitted applications in Shivamogga City, 18 in Mandya, 16 in Devanahalli, 20 in Tumakuru City, 18 in Harapanahalli, and 15 in Ballari City constituencies.

In other constituencies, sources said on an average five or six candidates have submitted applications. In total, the KPCC has received 1,350 applications for ticket from those keen to contest the Assembly elections.

Mr. Shivakumar has already held a couple of meetings to cut down the list of aspirants in some of the constituencies. As some candidates lobby for the ticket on the basis of party loyalty and the leader, differences between Mr. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah are bound to surface during distribution of ticket, sources maintained.

Both leaders, sources said, agreed to announce the first list of 150 candidates in January to provide adequate time for mobilising logistics for the campaign. Fielding candidates who joined the party from other parties is expected to trigger discontent in the rank and file.