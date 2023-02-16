ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC chief seeks ’report card’ on last year’s budget implementation 

February 16, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Claims only 56 per cent of last year’s budget outlay spent, 91 per cent of poll manifesto not implemented by the BJP  

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC pPresident D.K .Shivakumar addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Thursday. Former MP and KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan (right) and others are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to submit a ‘’report card’’ on the implementation of last year’s budget before tabling the budget for 2022-23, slated for Friday.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday Mr. Shivakumar said only 56 per cent of the budget outlay of nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore has been spent and the Chief Minister should answer as to what was implemented and what was not before tabling the budget for 2022-23. He should make public whether there was lack of cooperation from MLAs or officials for non-implementation of the budgetary proposals, said Mr.Shivakumar.

He said out of 339 actionable promises, 207 remain on paper as GOs only and 132 other promises have remained on paper only. Out of ₹3,000 crore allotted for Kalyana Karnataka even 50 per cent of the funds were not spend, according to Mr. Shivakumar.

He said the BJP has tabled three budgets since coming to power ‘’through the backdoor’’ and none of them have made a difference to the public at large. These budgetary pronouncements have remained on paper and are at best speeches devoid of any action plan or vision, said Mr.Shivakumar.

He described the BJP’s budgets and its election manifesto as a ‘’litany of lies’’ and said that unlike Congress which had implemented all the promises, the BJP did not implement ‘’91 per cent’’ of the promises and programmes.  ‘’Considering that neither the election manifesto nor the projects announced in the budget have been implemented, the new budget will have little value’’, said Mr. Shivakumar.

None of the announcements in the budget can be implemented as there will be a care-taker government once the polls are announced ‘’after which it will be Congress at the helm of affairs once again’’, Mr.Shivakumar added.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘’double-engine’’ government the KPCC president said expectations were high of State racing ahead in development but the “double-engine generated only smoke and failed to start.”

Though the CM promises support price for crops and ensure that farmers’ income increased by 1.5 times, the farmers are in dire straits while the Raitha Bandhu programme has remained a non-starter, Mr.Shivakumar said. Similarly farmers were promised 10 hours of 3-phase power supply but nothing has been done on that front as well, he added.

‘’We have asked 170 questions to the CM but have not received answer to anyone of them’’, said Mr.Shivakumar adding that having broken all promises, the BJP was now embarking on ‘’Sankalpa Yatra’’.

