KPCC chief can refer Zameer’s remarks to party disciplinary committee: Home Minister

Published - November 18, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
G. Parameshwara

G. Parameshwara | Photo Credit: File photo

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday hinted that there was scope for disciplinary action against Minister B.Z. Zameer Khan for his controversial remarks on the last day of public campaign during the bypolls for Channapatna Assembly constituency.

He said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar can refer Mr. Khan’s issue to the party’s disciplinary committee headed by senior Congress leader Rahman Khan. If the committee finds the remarks serious and damaging to the party’s prospects, he can recommend disciplinary action against the Minister, he noted.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Dr. Parameshwara said Mr. Shivakumar has already reacted to Mr. Khan’s comment and stated that it was wrong. If the matter is brought up before the disciplinary committee, it will seek an explanation from the Minister, he said.

Dr. Parameshwara said he was a member of the Congress Disciplinary Committee at the national level which was headed by senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, and recalled issuing notices to even the Chief Ministers over their remarks seeking explanation. There have been cases where erring leaders have been suspended from the party. Mr. Rahman has the powers to look into the matter if the KPCC chief refers Mr. Khan’s comment to him, he said.

Mr. Khan, who was in Mysuru recently, had apologised for his remarks referring to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy but the Opposition have sought the Minister’s resignation over the “racist” comment. Channapatna Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwara too has expressed that Mr. Khan’s comment may impact the party’s bypoll prospects.

