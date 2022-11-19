KPCC celebrates birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi

November 19, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday wrote to the party’s student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), and hailed its efforts in serving the interests of the country.

On the 105th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi, Mr. Shivakumar said: “NSUI’s fearless protest in Tumakuru over the revision of textbooks, calling out the ruling party’s whitewashing of history was inspiring and showed that the organisation is following the path of democracy and social justice outlined by Ms. Gandhi during the foundational years.” The birthday of the former Prime Minister was observed in KPCC office.