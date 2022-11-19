  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPCC celebrates birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi

November 19, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday wrote to the party’s student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), and hailed its efforts in serving the interests of the country.

On the 105th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi, Mr. Shivakumar said: “NSUI’s fearless protest in Tumakuru over the revision of textbooks, calling out the ruling party’s whitewashing of history was inspiring and showed that the organisation is following the path of democracy and social justice outlined by Ms. Gandhi during the foundational years.” The birthday of the former Prime Minister was observed in KPCC office.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.