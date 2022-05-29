KPCC allocates work to VPs and general secretaries

Ahead of the election to the State Legislative Assembly in 2023, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has allocated constituency-wise work to the newly appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries.

While 40 VPs have been allocated districts where they will look after party affairs, the 109 general secretaries have been given assembly constituencies to work for the party in the elections. The MLCs have also been allocated party work in Assembly constituencies along with the vice presidents and general secretaries.

Work for party programmes in Kalyana Karnataka, Mysuru, Bombay Karnataka and Bengaluru regions have been assigned. The 149 office-bearers had been appointed in April.

In a letter addressed to them, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that taking the elections seriously and the need to win it, responsibilities have been given. For some constituencies, responsibilities are yet to be fixed, he said.

The KPCC has also set up seven committees on economic affairs and price rise, social justice and empowerment, organisation, farmers and agriculture, youth, women, education and employment, political affairs and AICC programmes implementation and Chinthan Shivir-venue committee. The first meeting of the committees has been convened on May 31.