KPA, Mysore varsity join hands to train police officers

Board of studies to frame curriculum and identify courses

The Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) and the University of Mysore (UoM) on Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate education and training of police officers and staff.

Outgoing KPA Director Vipul Kumar and Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar signed the documents as part of the MoU in the presence of Registrar Shivappa and officers from the University and the KPA, on the premises of Crawford Hall here.

After signing the MoU, Prof Kumar said the University is excited about the partnership with the KPA which aims to train the police officers and help them gain knowledge in areas including forensic science. The duration of the MoU is 10 years, he said, adding that the university is joining hands for the first time with a police training institution.

Prof. Kumar said the Board of Studies will discuss the courses that can be availed of by the in-service and trainee police officers, making the best use of the expertise in the university in the areas considered to be useful for their profession.

PG diploma in forensic science, or MA or MSc in forensic science are among the areas being looked at for training the police officers and the board will decide on the curriculum and courses, the VC said, adding that certificate and PG diploma courses in five to six subjects can be introduced.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vipul Kumar described the signing of the MoU as a “rare occasion” since the KPA had never got into an understanding with a state university for training the police officers. The MoU will motivate the officers to further their education since continuing education is important but not happening because of the 24 x 7 job and lack of opportunities for taking up educational programmes because of the time constraints.

“Ideate and innovate also applies to the police force since any innovation has to start with education which results in knowledge. There is no alternative to education and the KPA has therefore joined hands with a century-old and prestigious university for keeping the officers updated with short-term and refresher courses in areas including forensic science, criminology, social studies, and IT.”

Mr. Kumar said technology upgradation can help police crack cases. Faculty and student exchange and research in mutual areas of interest are the other objectives. Police and security knowledge can be produced with the help of experts from the university and researchers, he felt.

“The MoU is a great beginning. The KPA and the University can work on this and make it more effective and successful. This can be a game changer in producing and consuming knowledge and creating good personalities,” the KPA director felt.