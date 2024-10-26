ADVERTISEMENT

KPA, Bavaria police officials interact in Mysuru

Published - October 26, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior police officials from Bavaria, Germany visited the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru in connection with a two-day seminar organised on the KPA premises here recently.

The visit was in connection with the collaboration entered between the Karnataka government and Germany in 2016 to enhance the cooperation in the training sector with an emphasis on skill development, exchange of information, cooperation for professional development and so on.

The officials from the KPA and Bavaria, who met at the KPA under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar, discussed scenario-based learning.

Reckoned to have one of the best policing systems in Europe, the police officials discussed in detail the scenario-based learning at the seminar. Bavaria has about seven crore population. Law and order system, crime detection and control, measures taken for preventing crimes against women and children, traffic management, detection and prevention of cyber crime and so on were discussed.

The training head of Bavaria, Andrian Deitel spoke on the policing system in his state. He also spoke to the heads of the various departments at the KPA.

DIGP Southern range Boralingaiah, KPA director S.L. Channabasavanna, and other officers were present. The principals of the police training schools (PTS) were also present.

