KPA announces new office-bearers

November 14, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Bangaluru

The Karnataka Planters’ Association (KPA), the apex body of coffee growers in the State, has announced its new committee of office-bearers for 2023-24.

K.G. Rajeev has been appointed as chairman of the KPA and. A. Arvind Rao will be the vice-chairman, stated a KPA statement. The decision was taken at the 65th annual general meeting of the KPA held in Chikkamagaluru.

Coffee planters Yeshwant R. Gurjer, Sameer Gurjer, A.P. Rajaram, M.C. Kariappa, I.B. Bopanna, P.M. Pavan Monnapp, M. Salman Naseer, and Krishanth Chowdlu have been chosen as members of the committee of office-bearers.