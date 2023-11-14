HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPA announces new office-bearers

November 14, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Bangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Planters’ Association (KPA), the apex body of coffee growers in the State, has announced its new committee of office-bearers for 2023-24.

K.G. Rajeev has been appointed as chairman of the KPA and. A. Arvind Rao will be the vice-chairman, stated a KPA statement. The decision was taken at the 65th annual general meeting of the KPA held in Chikkamagaluru.

Coffee planters Yeshwant R. Gurjer, Sameer Gurjer, A.P. Rajaram, M.C. Kariappa, I.B. Bopanna, P.M. Pavan Monnapp, M. Salman Naseer, and Krishanth Chowdlu have been chosen as members of the committee of office-bearers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.