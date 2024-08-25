GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.P. Lakshman’s play ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ to be staged in Shivamogga on August 27

Bob Marley from Kodihalli deals with lives of Dalit youth in urban areas and the challenges they face

Published - August 25, 2024 12:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the play, ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’.

A still from the play, ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Bob Marley from Kodihalli, a Kannada play, directed by K.P. Lakshman will be staged at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga at 6.30 p.m on August 27, Tuesday.

K.P. Lakshman, who graduated from Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore, has won appreciation for his earlier plays that include Daklakatha Devi Kavya and We, the People of India. His latest play Bob Marley from Kodihalli deals with lives of Dalit youth in urban areas and the challenges they face.

Rangabelaku, a theatre troupe in Shivamogga, Aharnishi Publications and Milinda, a forum for cultural debate in Shivamogga, have jointly organized the show. The entry tickets are priced at ₹100.

