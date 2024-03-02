ADVERTISEMENT

Kousali Institute of Management Studies to hold Darpan-24

March 02, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka University Dharwad’s Kousali Institute of Management Studies would hold `Darpan-24’, a national-level event on Sunday and Monday.

The programme will include the inauguration of the renovated building and an alumni meet. It would be inaugurated on Sunday at 10 am. KUD Vice Chancellor K.B. Gudasi told reporters in Dharwad on Saturday that the V-C said that past students’ association had donated ₹1.35 crore and the building has been renovated with this fund.

Vishwanath Sajjanar, KUD KIMS alumnus and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director, will inaugurate the event.

This is one of the oldest institutes in the KUD that has been offering MBA courses for the last 48 years. Its alumni association has over 500 members who are are occupying vantage positions across the country. It is noteworthy that they have contributed to the development of the institute and have set a model, Prof. Gudasi said. He urged the past students of other departments to get connected and donate for the development of their respective departments.

KIMS Old Students’ Association president Naresha Shah said that they would continue helping the institute and help the students scale up in their careers.

