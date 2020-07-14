Kottur college steals the show in Arts stream

Students of Indu Pre University College in Kottur, Ballari district, has once again done it. Just as the results of II PU examination were out on Tuesday, the college went into celebration mode as its students bagged most of the top positions.

As per the result sheet released by the Department of Pre University Education, the top six positions were shared by 13 students and all of them belonged to Ballari district, and 10 among them are from Indu Pre University College, including the three who secured the top three positions.

Karegouda Dasannagouda from the institution topped the Arts stream in the State by securing 594 marks out of 600. He has scored 100 marks in three subjects — Sanskrit, History and Education, and 99 marks in Kannada Optional, 98 in Political Science and 97 in Kannada Language.

The second and third positions were secured by Swamy S.M. with 592 marks and Mahmad Rafiq H. with 591 marks from Indu Pre University College. While Swamy obtained 100 marks in Sanskrit, History and Education and 99 in Kannada Optional, 98 in Kannada Language and 95 in Political Science, Rafiq scored 100 marks in Sanskrit, History and Education and 98 marks each in Kannada Optional and Political Science and 95 marks in Kannada Language.

The fourth position was shared by two students who secured 590 marks — Geetha Doggalli from SUJM PU College, Harapanahalli, and Shaheen from Indu Pre University College, Kottur. The former scored 100 marks in Education and the later obtained 100 marks each in Sanskrit and Education.

The fifth position was shared by four students who secured 589 marks each — Priyanka M., Sharanabasappa Badiger and Thotada Tejaswini from Indu Pre University College, Kottur, and Hakki Roopa from SSH Jain PU College, Harapanahalli. Priyanka scored 100 marks in Education and Sanskrit, while Sharanabasappa Badiger obtained 100 in Education and Hakki Roopa scored 100 in Kannada Optional and History.

The sixth position was shared by four students who secured 588 marks — B. Sahana, Sabavva, Kagadi Malleshappa from Indu Pre University College, Kottur, and Anitha Chaluvadi from SSH Jain PU College, Harapanahalli. Sahana and Sabavva scored 100 marks each in Education, while Kagadi Malleshappa secured 100 in Sanskrit and Education and Anitha obtained 100 in History.

Even the last four positions in the top 10 list were shared by Indu Pre University College students. S.M. Obamma, Santosh and Mallikarjuna who scored 587 marks each were in the seventh position, M. Pallavi, D. Sathish, Piddappa P., Kallalli Kotresha, Nagaveni B.P. and Radhika K.M. who scored 586 marks each are in the eighth position, Gouramma K.G. and S. Mahantesh who scored 585 marks each are in the ninth position and D. Roopa was in 10th position with 584 marks.