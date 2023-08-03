Koti Vruksha Abhiyan yet to gain pace in Kalaburagi district

August 03, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Though the State government set a target to take up plantation of 5.22 lakh saplings to increase green cover across Kalaburagi district under Koti Vruksha Abhiyan between July 1 and July 15, the district achieved only 52% of the target by planting 2,75,939 saplings till July 31.

As per data provided by the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, the district has achieved 52.86% of the target.

In Kalaburagi, each gram panchayat was given a target of planting 1,700 saplings under the plantation drive between July 1 and July 15.

As per records, the Forest Department has taken up plantation of 1,35,640 saplings (74.24%) against a target of 1,82,700 saplings in schools, hospitals and government office premises under Social Forestry. And, 95,943 (74%) saplings have been planted against a target of 1,30,500 saplings under Reserve Forest.

While the Agriculture Department has also planted 19,779 saplings (25.26%) against a target of 78,300 saplings, the Horticulture Department has achieved merely 18.83% of the target under the abhiyan.

The department has expanded the area under green cover by planting 24,577 saplings of fruits, vegetables, ornamental and medicinal plants against a target of 1,30,500 saplings.

Target surpassed

Under Social Forestry, Jewargi taluk has surpassed the target by planting 30,000 (153%) saplings against a target of 19,600 saplings, followed by Chincholi taluk with 30,000 (147%) against a target of 20,300 saplings and Afzalpur taluk with 26,740 saplings (136%) against a target of 19,600 saplings. And, Shahabad taluk has achieved a mere 3% of the target.

Under Reserve Forest area, Chincholi has surpassed the target by taking up plantation of 27,422 saplings (189%) against a target of 14,500 saplings followed by Kalaburagi taluk with 22,142 saplings (177%) against a target of 12,500 saplings.

However, the department has failed to take up plantation drives in Kalagi, Yadrami and Shahabad taluks where the target set is 9,000 saplings, 8,000 and 2,000 saplings, respectively.

Under the Horticulture Department, Shahabad taluk has achieved 100% by planting 2,000 targeted saplings within the stipulated period, while Afzalpur taluk achieved 39% of green coverage by planting 5,499 saplings against a target of 14,000 saplings and Chincholi taluk has achieved 34% plantation.

The Agriculture Department has surpassed the target by planting 5,200 saplings (108.33%) against a target of 4,800 saplings in Yadrami taluk alone. And, the department has failed to launch the abhiyan in Aland, Jewargi, Kalagi and Shahabad taluks where the target set is 27,600 saplings in all.