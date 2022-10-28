Koti Kanta Gayana in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 28, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, legislators, officers and students taking part in the Kothi Kanta Gayana programme in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of students, government officers and representatives of various pro-Kannada organisations participated in ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’ programme, a prelude to Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday.

The participants recited six songs – Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate by Kuvempu, Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu by Huyilagola Narayana Rao, Vishwa Vinutana Vidya Chetana by Channavera Kanavi, Barisu Kannada Dimdimava by Kuvempu, Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa written by D.S. Karki. and Huttidare Kannadanadalli Huttabeku of Hamsalekha

More than 3.33 lakh people in the district had registered their names for the programme. Minister for Youth Empowerment,  K.C.Narayana Gowda, also the Minister in charge of the district, appreciated the huge participation of students and youths in the programme. “It is a proud moment for the people of Karnataka. Many people settled outside the State have also participated in the programme. I thank all the participants for making it a success”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislators K.S. Eshwarappa and Ayanur Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A similar programme was held in front of Jog Falls in Sagar taluk, Narasimhaswamy Temple at Bhadravati, Bidanur Fort at Nagar in Hosanagar taluk, Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk, besides schools and colleges in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app