Koti Kanta Gayana in Shivamogga

Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, legislators, officers and students taking part in the Kothi Kanta Gayana programme in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of students, government officers and representatives of various pro-Kannada organisations participated in ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’ programme, a prelude to Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday.

The participants recited six songs – Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate by Kuvempu, Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu by Huyilagola Narayana Rao, Vishwa Vinutana Vidya Chetana by Channavera Kanavi, Barisu Kannada Dimdimava by Kuvempu, Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa written by D.S. Karki. and Huttidare Kannadanadalli Huttabeku of Hamsalekha

More than 3.33 lakh people in the district had registered their names for the programme. Minister for Youth Empowerment, K.C.Narayana Gowda, also the Minister in charge of the district, appreciated the huge participation of students and youths in the programme. “It is a proud moment for the people of Karnataka. Many people settled outside the State have also participated in the programme. I thank all the participants for making it a success”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislators K.S. Eshwarappa and Ayanur Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others were present.

A similar programme was held in front of Jog Falls in Sagar taluk, Narasimhaswamy Temple at Bhadravati, Bidanur Fort at Nagar in Hosanagar taluk, Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk, besides schools and colleges in the district.