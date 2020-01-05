‘Kothi Raj’ ready to shoot a breathtaking climax to biopic

Rock climber Jyothi Raj, often called Kothi Raj for his amazing prowess of climbing rock faces, fort walls or tall buildings, is now set to scale new heights.

He plans to climb the rock face along Angel Falls, the world’s highest waterfalls in Venezuela, in one go. This will constitute the climax of the his biopic Incredible Monkey Man, which will be released worldwide this year. The movie is produced and directed by the Sydney-based Stanley Joseph. He is a native of Bengaluru and has four other documentary films to his credit. The shooting for Incredible Monkey Man will take place in Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Bengaluru, and Venezuela.

The climax will be shot on February 26 or 27, and Mr. Raj is undergoing special raining from an international climber, Praveen C.M., for it.

Mr. Raj says two persons, as a team, have successfully climbed Agel Falls, and they took three days to do it. “I will make India and Karnataka proud by climbing Angel Falls and hoisting the Indian and Karnataka flags on top of it,” he said.

Mr. Joseph told The Hindu that safety would be of the highest priority and all precautions would be taken for the climb. “I am fulfilling his dream of climbing Angel Falls,” he said. He also expressed an awe for Mr. Raj, saying, “I have not seen a sportsman like him in my life, [someone] who climbs rocks and buildings with bare hands and legs without any safety gear. Hence, I decided to make a biopic.”

As Mr. Raj can speak only Kannada, it will be a Kannada movie with English subtitles.

Hope on tourist front

Mr. Joseph also said that most of the foreigners who come to India go to the forts and historical places in north India and do not know about Chitradurga fort and its history. “This film will definitely help bring more foreign tourists to Chitradurga and make it a popular tourist spot,” he said. Mr. Raj, meanwhile, hopes to use the money from the film for the development of the fort.

Mr. Raj, a native of Theni village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, was separated at from his parents a fair at the age of three and was brought up by a couple from Bagalkot. The couple then moved to Chitradurga, where Mr. Raj worked as a construction labourer. He was 18 when he first climbed the Chitradurga fort. He has since climbed some of the steepest rock faces and buildings. He earns ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 on weekends from tourists who want to see him climbing the fort. He also trains children in rock climbing.