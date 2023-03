March 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kothanur police on Tuesday raided a warehouse and recovered 1,251 ration kits worth ₹4.4 lakh. Based on a tip off, team of police raided Anjanadri warehouse on Kyalasanahalli and found the kits stored there. They suspect that the bags were meant to be distributed among voters to lure them.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

