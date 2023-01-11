Kote Shivanna assures regularisation of Pourakarmikas’ services

January 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Thanking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for regularising the services of 11,133 Safai Karmacharies (civic workers) associated with different municipalities across the State, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman Kote M. Shivanna said that the remaining civic workers would shortly get the similar gift.

“The present government in the State is one that has serious concerns about the issues of civic workers. It is committed to their development and welfare. The Chief Minister respectfully called them ‘Paura Naukarau’ (civic employees) and identified their services as no less than any other employees of the State government. The government has regularised the services of 11,133 civic workers and the remaining workers who are working on contract basis would also be get the similar gift shortly,” Mr. Shivanna said.

He was addressing an awareness workshop organised for civic workers at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Expressing serious concerns over the continuation of manual scavenging in the State despite enactment of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and called upon the manual scavenger to find other work to lead a live with dignity.

“It is unfortunate that as many as 90 people have died after they stepped into manholes for cleaning them. Children of manual scavengers can get admission without entrance examination at State-run residential schools. Manual scavengers should make use of such facilities to get their children to educated and provide them with higher education,” he said.

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation chairman K.P. Ventakesh briefed about the financial assistance being offered to the manual scavengers for getting self-employed.

“Our corporation has come up with a scheme to offer financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to each of the 186 manual scavengers identified in the State for getting them self-employed. In the first phase, we are giving ₹2.5 lakh to each of them and the remaining amount would shortly be paid to those who have made use of the first instalment for self-employment initiatives,” he said.

Dattatreya Patil Revoor, chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and MLA for Gulbarga South, who presided over the function, appealed to Mr. Ventakesh to allocate ₹1 crore to build a community hall for civic workers on the land already available.

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation Managing Director K.B. Mallikarjun, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission member Geetha Wadekar, State-level Steering and Consultative Committee member Vijayakumar N. Adaki and others were present.