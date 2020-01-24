Kota Srinivas Poojary urges bar owners not to use boards with names of gods

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Friday that he was appealing to the owners of bar and restaurants and wine shops not to name their bars and shops after gods and religious icons, thereby hurting the sentiments of people.

At a press meet, he said several people have appealed to him to take some measures to stop this practice. The Minister clarified, however, that this could not be forced upon the owners. He was only requesting them to respect the religious sentiments of people by not using such names. Earlier, the department was mulling over the possibility of legally banning naming bars after gods and had sought the opinion of the Law and Excise departments.

The Minister said that the Muzrai Department has constituted a committee to submit a report on the feasibility of rich temples opening schools to teach Sanskrit, Vedas, and Aagama Shastra and limiting the duration of their study to five years. In addition, the committee will study whether it is possible to introduce one-year special courses in related subjects. The committee is expected to submit its report in two months.

Mr. Poojary said the government would introduce a scheme called ‘Jalabhisheka’, and under it temple ponds, kalyanis and other waterbodies of temples would be rejuvenated. Funds from temples and companies from their CSR budgets and donations of philanthropists will be used. The works will be taken up through ‘shramdaan’ by people and under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.