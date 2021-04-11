Kota Srinivas Poojary tests positive

Mangaluru

11 April 2021 00:56 IST

Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

On Twitter, Mr. Poojary said: “As I have tested positive for COVID-19, I am admitted in hospital. In the event of unavoidable circumstances, you can call me. I ask those who have come in contact with me in the last two days to undergo (RT-PCR) test,” he said.

District health and family welfare officer Kishore Kumar said Mr. Poojary had COVID-19 symptoms and underwent RT-PCR test in Udupi. The result was positive. The Minister has been admitted in a government hospital and is fine, Dr. Kumar said.

Dr. Kumar added that he was coordinating with his counterpart in Udupi in preparing the list of primary and secondary contacts by going through the itinerary of the Minister. “Those who closely interacted with the Minister without wearing masks in the last two days will be treated as primary contacts,” he said.

Mr. Poojary was among the dignitaries who took part in the ‘Dharma Nemotsava’ in the maternal house of State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in Paltady village of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on April 8 and 9. Mr. Poojary attended the event on April 8 morning. He also attended the press conference addressed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa at a hotel in the city on April 7.