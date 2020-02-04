Kota murder: Family accuses police of inaction

Parvathi, mother of Bharath, who along with his friend, Yathish, were murdered on January 26, 2019, said on Monday that the district police were not making enough effort to arrest panchayat member Raghavendra Kanchan despite the Supreme Court cancelling the latter’s bail.

Bharath (25) and Yathish (26) were murdered at Mannur near Kota in Udupi district on the night of January 26, 2019, following a dispute over the construction of a toilet pit.

Addressing presspersons here, Ms. Parvathi said that the then Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi had got all the accused in the case arrested and produced them before the court. Some of the accused got bail. Mr. Kanchan had approached the High Court of Karnataka and got the bail. She then approached the Supreme Court, which cancelled the bail last month. Though she had submitted all the required documents with regard to cancellation of the bail to the district police, so far they had not arrested him, she said.

Ms. Parvathi said that she suspected that political leaders were pressurising the police department on this issue. “If the district police fail to arrest the accused in the next three days, I will sit on a fast unto death in front of the District Police Office on February 7,” she said. She had also decided to file a contempt of court petition before the Supreme Court if the police failed to arrest the accused, Ms. Parvathi said.

Hemanth, Bharath’s brother, said his mother had borrowed money to approach the SC and get bail cancelled. Despite this, the accused was absconding.

Meanwhile, Police Department sources said that two teams were trying to trace Mr. Kanchan, who was absconding.