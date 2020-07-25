Korukonda gang-rape victim tests positive for COVID-19

The 16-year-old victim of Korukonda gang rape tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago and admitted to District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram city.

The health of the victim came to light on Saturday after former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar revealed it during the relay-hunger strike launched here by him against the recent atrocities against the Dalits in the State.

When contacted on Saturday, North Zone DSP and Investigation Officer P. Satyanarayana Rao told The Hindu: “The Korukonda gang-rape victim has been tested positive for the COVID-19 on July 21. However, the victim’s health condition is stable at the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram and undergoing medical treatment for the COVID-19.”

Last week, two among the 13 accused have been tested positive and sent to a designated COVID prison in Kakinada.

On July 16, the gang rape came to light after the accused dumped the victim near the Korukonda police station following the gang rape for three days in the city.