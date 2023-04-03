Kore hospital using Ozaki technique for heart surgeries

April 03, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Doctors in KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital are successfully using the Ozaki technique for conducting heart surgeries.

As many as five surgeries were conducted on patients suffering from aortic valve disease in a week, said a release. All the five patients who have undergone Ozaki surgical procedure are recovering.

The new technique, developed by Japanese cardiologist Yukio Ozaki, involves using pieces of the heart tissue to regrow the parts of the damaged aortic valve.

The innovative technique is an alternative to replacing the value by a metallic or tissue valves.

It involves reconstructing the aortic valve using tissue from the sac around the heart called autologous pericardium. Three leaflets are reconstructed by using the patient’s pericardium.

It has better longevity, while patients are not advised lifelong blood thinner medication and also, they are spared of possible medical complications such as stroke or side-effects of prolonged medication.

The technique was demonstrated by Sivakumar Sivalingam of IJN Medical College, Malaysia.

Dr. Richard Saldanha, Chief Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Mohan Gan, Head of Cardiac Surgery Unit and team, Dr. Sharangouda Patil, Dr. Anand Vagrali, cardiac anaesthetist, perfusionist and nursing staff were part of this new technique. Dr. Richard Saldanha said that this procedure can be performed on patients in all age groups.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and medical director Colonel B. Dayananda have congratulated the team. They thanked the visiting Malaysian faculty Dr. Sivakumar Sivalingam and the KLES cardiac surgery team.