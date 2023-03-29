HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Koran recitation at Belur temple: Practice cannot be stopped all of a sudden, says Hassan DC

Bajrang Dal and VHP activists had staged a protest opposing the recitation during Channakeshava rathotsava

March 29, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has said the practice of Koran recitation during the Channakeshava car festival - Rathotsava - cannot be changed all of a sudden. “The recitation of the Koran has been part of the festival for decades”, she told presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday.

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists staged a protest in Belur on Tuesday, urging the State government to stop the practice. 

Ms. Archana said that the recitation of excerpts from the Koran had been included in the temple manual. “It has been in practice since the 1920s. There was a similar demand last year, too. However, the Muzrai Department took the decision to continue with the tradition. It cannot be stopped all of a sudden”, she said.

Further, she said, a team of Agama experts would visit Belur on Thursday. They would look into the issue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.