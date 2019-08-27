Koppal tragedy prompts safety audit at all govt.-run hostels

Concerned about the safety of students at the government-run hostels following the electrocution of five students in Koppal on August 18, the Department of Social Welfare has decided to conduct safety audit at its hostels across Karnataka to evaluate safety parameters and improve infrastructure facilities.

Five boys were electrocuted at Devaraj Urs Residential School in Koppal when they were trying to remove the flagpole installed for Independence Day celebrations on the terrace of the hostel building. Taking a serious note of the incident, Peddappaiah, Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, has instructed the officials concerned across the State to initiate measures to prevent such incidents.

The department has already issued grants to districts to take up repair works, Mr. Peddappaiah has said in the circular.

Officials were asked to initiate measures to repair/replace the damaged electrical wiring, switches, and other electrical fittings at all the hostels.

1.59 lakh students

According to the data obtained from the hostel management information system (HMIS) of the department, there are 1,867 hostels across the State being run by the department.

Of the sanctioned strength of 1,59,463, already 1,56,914 students have been admitted. The electricity facilities at many of the hostels are considered poor.

Measures to be in place

The department will immediately initiate measures to repair/replace the damaged electrical fittings at all the hostels, besides taking up works to strengthen the buildings if found necessary, an official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, a department official said, “The department has already started initiating measures to survey the safety measures being provided to students at hostels across the State.”

Officials were also told to remove “uninstalled live wires” from electricity poles and transformers on hostels premises, prevent the use of electrical iron boxes by students at hostel rooms, and educate students on issues pertaining to electricity and electrical equipment, a senior official at the department said.