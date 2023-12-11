ADVERTISEMENT

Koppal officials told to ascertain ownership of land before buying or acquiring it for public use

December 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Immediately transfer ownership to the department concerned leaving no scope for private parties to create legal complexities that delay projects, says Deputy Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul presiding over the District Coordination Committee meeting at his office in Koppal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking note of development projects getting delayed owing to issues about ownership of land acquired or purchased for public use, Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul has asked officials to ascertain land ownership before purchasing or acquiring such property. They should transfer ownership to the department concerned immediately after purchase or acquiring land, he said.

“When you [officers] purchase or acquire land for the construction of a building, a stadium or any other structure, you must first make sure such land has clear title and that you are purchasing or acquiring from the actual owner so that you can avoid legal complexities in the future. Once the process of purchase or acquisition is over, you should immediately get the ownership of the property transferred to the department concerned leaving no scope for private parties to create legal complexities which result in delays in the implementation of the projects,” Mr. Atul told the officials at a District Coordination Committee meeting that he presided over at his office in Koppal on Monday.

On the establishment of new pre-university colleges, Mr. Atul told the officers to make a list of places requiring new pre-university colleges in the district and submit it to the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat for further processing.

“We need to establish new colleges based on population. If you submit the requirement, we will take further action such as purchasing plots and building structures. The officers, especially the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, should personally visit such places and prepare the list based on demand. In case you face any problems, you should bring it to the notice of your immediate higher officers. In cases of implementing the projects of National Highway Authorities of India and Indian Railways, you should ensure that farmers who lost their land for the projects get compensation immediately,” Mr. Atul said.

Expressing discontentment over some of the departments that have adopted e-office but still managing files manually, Mr. Atul directed them to quickly shift to e-office mode.

“Many offices that have shifted to e-office are still in old manual mode. Hereafter, you need to transfer files in electronic mode compulsorily. If required, you must give proper training to those who manage files,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Ratnam Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner Savitri B. Kadi, Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Malagitti, Urban Development Cell project director Kavya Rani and other officers were present.

