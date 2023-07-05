Koppal Deputy Commissioner asked to verify facts in election complaint against Janardhan Reddy

July 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In response to a complaint lodged by Tapal Shyam Prasad, a resident of Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh and a witness in a case of illegal mining involving the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, the office of the Chief Election Officer, Bengaluru, has directed the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Koppal to verify the facts raised in the complaint and take appropriate action.

Mr. Shyam Prasad has, in his complaint to the Chief Election Officer on June 14, 2023 and the affidavit attached to it, said that Mr. Reddy, who contested the Assembly elections 2023 on Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) ticket and was elected from Gangavati Constituency in Koppal district, has submitted “false information” in his affidavit to the Election Commission of India and demanded action against him.

According to Mr. Shyam Prasad, Mr. Reddy has in the affidavit said that he did not own any vehicle, though he owns five, including a helicopter.

Mr. Shyam Prasad has also said that Mr. Reddy has not shown in the affidavit the details of a case bearing C.C. No: 116/2012 pending before the Additional City Civil and Sessions (Special) Court for CBI cases, Bengaluru city. He said that the case is regarding Mr. Reddy’s failure to provide copies of bank statements, Swiss Bank account details and the details of his partner Cheng Lian Saing, secretary of GLA Company, Switzerland, as Mr. Reddy and his family members are linked to the Swiss company as per CBI case pending against him. He also said that Mr. Reddy has not shown details of the double passport case pending at Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu.

He demanded that the Chief Election Officer file a case against Mr. Reddy under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act 1950.

When contacted, officers in the Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s office said that the complaint against Mr. Reddy has been forwarded to the Assistant Commissioner of Koppal who served as Returning Officer for Gangavati segment.

Assistant Commissioner of Koppal and Returning Officer for Gangavati Basavannappa Kalashetty, however, clarified that the matter did not come under him as the election process has ended and the results have been declared.

“As per various Supreme Court orders and guidelines, once the results of an election are declared, any disputes regarding nomination papers, affidavits or anything else related to the elections could be raised only in a court of law and not with the returning officers. We can be approached only during the elections. The onus of proving Mr. Reddy’s affidavit wrong is on the complainant and he can approach a relevant court of law,” Mr. Kalashetty said and added that he has already written back to the Deputy Commissioner on the case.

