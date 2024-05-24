ADVERTISEMENT

Koppa Police arrest one for objectionable post

Published - May 24, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Koppa Police booked a suo motu case and arrested a person on charges of posting a derogatory remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praising Pakistan, on a social media platform.

Asgar Koppa, the accused, was arrested by Koppa Police on Thursday. A police official monitoring the social platforms, noticed objectionable posts on Facebook and registered the case on charges of promoting enmity between different grops (Sec 153A of IPC) and causing public mischief (Sec 505 of IPC).

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said that the accused had been arrested in connection with derogatory posts. The investigation was going on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US