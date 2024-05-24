GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Koppa Police arrest one for objectionable post

Published - May 24, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Koppa Police booked a suo motu case and arrested a person on charges of posting a derogatory remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praising Pakistan, on a social media platform.

Asgar Koppa, the accused, was arrested by Koppa Police on Thursday. A police official monitoring the social platforms, noticed objectionable posts on Facebook and registered the case on charges of promoting enmity between different grops (Sec 153A of IPC) and causing public mischief (Sec 505 of IPC).

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said that the accused had been arrested in connection with derogatory posts. The investigation was going on.

