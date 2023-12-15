ADVERTISEMENT

‘Koosina Mane’ child home launched near Nanjangud

December 15, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated Koosina Mane crèche for the children of migrant workers and MGNREGA workers at the old government school building near Thandavapura Gram Panchayat in Nanjangud taluk.

Crèche in rural areas have become important since the parents go to work and the child’s safety and nurturing needs to be looked after in a proper surrounding. Therefore, the concept of Koosina Mane gains importance, he said.

The facility will also look into the nutritional requirements of the children who are brought to the Koosina Mane child home for care. More employment opportunities are being provided to women in rural areas under MGNREGA. In such a scenario, Koosina Mane needs to be encouraged and expanded.

On the occasion, Mr. Yathindra distributed sweets to the children.

He also launched a digital library built next to the Koosina Mane.

The ‘Koosina Mane’ scheme was announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio. The government has proposed to open nearly 4,000 child homes for the benefit of working mothers enrolled under MGNREGA. The government announced the scheme in the budget with the objective of providing medical care, nutrition and safety to the children of women from rural areas enrolled under the MGNREGA.

The caretakers of the children at the child homes will be paid a sum of ₹316 a day under the scheme. The women will be financially empowered since 100 days of employment is assured under the scheme.

