‘Koosina Mane’ at Thithimathi to benefit MGNREGA workers

January 18, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Women enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Kodagu need not have to worry about the safety and medical care of their children when they go out for work. For, a child care center has come up at Thithimathi in Virajpet taluk where the children would be looked after by the caregivers.

Koosina Mane, where the kids are taken care of, was inaugurated on Thursday.

MLA and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna who inaugurated the child care center said the facility will be helpful to the children of those engaged in MGNREGA works. The center looks after children aged between 6 months and three years by the caretakers. The Thithimati villagers need to make best use of the facility, he said.

The growth of children was key in particular age groups and Koosina Mane will be helpful for the children’s growth as they are taken proper care by the experienced staff, he added.

Koosina Mane has come up in 12 Gram Panchayats in Kodagu and a committee headed by the Zilla Panchayat CEO was monitoring the functioning of Koosina Mane.

The ‘Koosina Mane’ scheme was announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio. The government has proposed to open nearly 4,000 child homes for the benefit of working mothers enrolled under MGNREGA.

The government announced the scheme in the budget intending to provide medical care, nutrition, and safety to the children of women from rural areas enrolled under the MGNREGA. The caretakers of the children at Koosina Mane will be paid a sum of ₹316 a day under the scheme. The women will be financially empowered since 100 days of employment is assured under the scheme.