Koorgalli residents seek upgradation of govt. school in Mysuru

January 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

In order to benefit local children, parents of a government school in Koorgalli have been continuously demanding for the introduction of Class 9 at the school. This will help students who are promoted from Class 8 to 9, here, since the village does not have any other government high school to cater to the school-going children.

In this regard, parents and some residents of Koorgalli coming under Hootagalli city municipal council in Mysuru on Monday, January 30, took out a silent march from Sri Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, to draw attention of the government to their demand for upgrading the school.

With the officials at the office of deputy director of public instruction (DDPI), Mysuru reportedly citing “additional burden” on the exchequer for not opening Class 9 at the school, the parents argue that the government must consider opening Class 9 since the admissions are assured and it will promote the government schools.

Revanna, one of the parents, who took part in the silent march, said Class 8 was introduced only after the persistent efforts of the parents. “After Class 8, children have to go to the government high schools in other localities. Since Koorgalli village is one of the major industrial areas in the city, there is a lot of traffic, especially heavy vehicle movement. Moreover, there is no footpath for the safe movement of children. For all these reasons, we have been seeking the opening of Class 9,” he argued.

The Koorgalli government school has completed 50 years and has over 350 students. “We wrote letters to the Commissioner, DPI and the DDPI, Mysuru to consider our request. We have been demanding introduction of Class 9 since over two years but to no avail,” he said.

The parents later presented a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, in support of their demand.