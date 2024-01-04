GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Koolikaarara Sangha to launch State-wide protest on Monday

January 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Prantha Krishi Koolikaarara Sangha will launch a State-wide protest on Monday demanding that the State and Central governments immediately take up drought relief measures and compensate farmers for their crop loss across the State.

State secretary of the sangha Chandrappa Hosakera and district president Bheemshetty Yempalli, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, accused the BJP-led Central government of adopting a step–motherly attitude towards Karnataka.

A sum of ₹18,000 crore has been sought from the Centre for taking up drought relief works but the Centre is dilly-dallying when it came to releasing funds to the State, he said.

Mr. Hosakera said that the members of the district units of the Koolikaarara Sangha will stage a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Office in their respective districts on Monday.

He also demanded that the Centre increase the guaranteed man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 days to 200 days and also increase daily wages to ₹600 per day.

