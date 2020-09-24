Koo is now the largestmicro blog in Kannada

Co-founders of Koo micro blog platform Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Koo App, a micro blogging platform in a vernacular that won Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar App Challenge, has become the largest Kannada micro blog in the world now.

Addressing a press conference through a video link, CEO and co-founder of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna said that Koo, which helped Kannadigas express themselves in their mother tongue, had the highest number of thoughts and opinions being shared compared to any other micro blog in Kannada.

Briefing about how Koo functioned, he said that through Koo, Kannadigas could now follow eminent personalities and express their thoughts in Kannada.

“Many prominent personalities have joined the platform since its launch in March. Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Minister C.T. Ravi, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje, Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant are among them,” he said.

Mr. Aprameya Radhakrishna said that the Prime Minister had mentioned Koo in his Mann Ki Baat. “Koo, which began in Kannada, is now available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali,” he said.

Mentioning that Koo would be celebrating Rajyotsava with the Kannada community on November 1, he said that Koo would invite all Kannadigas to join Koo and share their thoughts and opinions with other Kannadigas.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka was present.