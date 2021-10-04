Konkani website launched

Belagavi

04 October 2021 00:44 IST

Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, launched E-Uzwaad, a Konkani website dedicated to the promotion of Konkani, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Louis Rodrigues, editor of the site, said it would carry current affairs news, national and international developments, opinions by experts about various issues affecting the common man, developments related to the Konkani linguistic community, apart from stories on arts and literature.

The portal, www.euzwaad.com, was the electronic form of Uzwaad, a Konkani magazine that is celebrating its silver jubilee, he said. He claimed it was the first such website in northern Karnataka.

Anil Patil, president of IMA, said Konkani is described as a soft language.

“Konkani speakers are found across the country. They have amalgamated themselves with different languages and cultures in the region. Despite staying in different states, they retain the love for their mothertongue,” he said.