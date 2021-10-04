Karnataka

Konkani website launched

Vikram Amathe, DCP, and others at the launch of www.euzwaad.com in Belagavi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, launched E-Uzwaad, a Konkani website dedicated to the promotion of Konkani, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Louis Rodrigues, editor of the site, said it would carry current affairs news, national and international developments, opinions by experts about various issues affecting the common man, developments related to the Konkani linguistic community, apart from stories on arts and literature.

The portal, www.euzwaad.com, was the electronic form of Uzwaad, a Konkani magazine that is celebrating its silver jubilee, he said. He claimed it was the first such website in northern Karnataka.

Anil Patil, president of IMA, said Konkani is described as a soft language.

“Konkani speakers are found across the country. They have amalgamated themselves with different languages and cultures in the region. Despite staying in different states, they retain the love for their mothertongue,” he said.


