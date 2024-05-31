ADVERTISEMENT

Konkani Utsav-2024 to be held in Bengaluru on June 2

Published - May 31, 2024 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Well-known businessmen, industrialists, educationists, artistes and professionals will participate in the event.

The Hindu Bureau

The Konkani speaking people from across Karnataka will come together on June 2, 2024 and celebrate Konkani-Utsav 2024 at King’s Court, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru.

Businessmen, industrialists, educationists, artistes and professionals in various fields have decided to hold the Konkani Utsav to provide a platform for interaction, promoting business and showcasing the vibrant culture of the community.

Sona Ganesh Nayak, founder of “Amchi Konkani” and proprietor of Sona Caterers, Bengaluru, said a large number of Konkani speaking people from all districts in Karnataka would participate in the third annual event. All arrangements, including food, have been made for the successful conduct of the programme, he said.

Promotion of language, culture and art

Dr. Dayananda Pai, chancellor of Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru, and Chairman of Century Group, said, “The Konkani Utsav is aimed at promoting language, culture and art of the community so that the next generation picks up the thread of our rich cultural heritage and traditions.”

Though numerically small, the community, which runs several educational institutions and hospitals, contributed to the establishment of several banks, including Canara Bank and erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

Mr Pai said, “We wish to make this event a meeting ground for the youngsters of our community and enable them to find suitable life partners.”

Day-long event

The day-long programme will have discussions on Konkani language, culture and history, and entertainment programmes.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, Vishwa Konkani Kendra, Mangaluru, president Nandagopal Shenoy would grace the occasion. Well-known speed painting artist Vilas Nayak, singer Ravindra Prabhu, and others will be among the participants.

