Konkan Rly. gears up to face another monsoon

Come monsoon, it is testing time for Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) whose network passes through the narrow stretch between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea that receives heavy rains during the season.

Yet, as every year, the Corporation has geared up to operate trains amidst the vagaries of nature by suitably equipping its operational front. A release from KRCL here said at the time of COVID-19 pandemic, its personnel were making sustained efforts to maintain tracks ensuring all safety-related guidelines and maintaining hygiene, social distancing norms etc.

All planned safety works on the 740-km route between Kolad (after Roha station of Central Railway in Maharashtra) and Thokur (near Mangaluru Junction Railway Station) were completed, the release said. Special attention was given to cleaning of catch-water drain and inspection of cuttings. Large-scale geo-safety works executed along the network in the last few years have significantly reduced boulder falling incidents and soil slip thereby ensuring safety to trains. No major disruption to train services were reported following boulder following in the last seven years, the Corporation said.

Nearly 1,000 personnel would patrol the route during the monsoon as per the Indian Railway Permanent Way Manual to ensure safe running of trains. While stationary watchmen would be deployed at critical locations, vulnerable locations would be patrolled round the clock with speed restrictions on trains. Excavators mounted on Bogie Rail Wagons (BRN) were kept ready at nominated points for quick movement during emergency.

Loco pilots were told to run trains at reduced speed of 40 kmph during heavy rains while self-propelled accident relief medical vans were kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna along with accident relief train.

While safety staff were provided with mobile phones, loco pilots and guards were given walkie-talkie sets and every station was equipped with 25 Watt VHF base station for wireless communication. Emergency communication sockets were available for every km to contact the station master. Self-recording rain gauges were installed at nine stations, including Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi.

Monsoon timetable would be in force between June 10 and October 31 where trains would run at reduced speeds.