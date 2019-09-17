Konkan Railway launches cleanliness drive in all its stations and on trains

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) is taking up Swatchata Pakhwara (Cleanliness Fortnight) drive from Monday till September 30 as part of the Prime Minister’s Swacch Bharat Mission initiative.

KRCL has formulated an action plan to bring quantum improvement in cleanliness at railways stations and on trains as part of Indian Railways Swacch Rail, Swacch Bharat programme, a release here said.

Employees of the corporation commenced the fortnight with a Swachhata Pledge and Prabhat Pheri at KRCL headquarters in Belapur, Mumbai, and at all stations of KRCL with a view to raising awareness among the employees and their families to inculcate the habit of cleanliness in their routine life and workplace.

Corporation’s chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta took a pledge and conducted the Prabhat Pheri along with executives, staff and local residents of Ratnagiri region. Brainstorming and brief sessions on “Shun Plastic Use” were conducted at Belapur and various stations of Ratnagiri and Karwar regions. Nukkad Nataks were are also performed at various railway stations of the corporation to create awareness towards a Clean India. During this Swachhata Pakhwara, seminars will be conducted on sanitation and upkeep of railway stations. Cleanliness campaigns at railway stations of the corporation will be taken up involving the active participation and support of NGOs, charitable trust/institutions and other social organisations.

Various activities that are being taken up during the fortnight include Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samvad with Public and In-house, Swachh Stations with intensive Cleanliness Drives, Swachh Railgaadi, Swachh Parisar, including intensive drive to remove garbage, Swachh Ahar in all canteens and on pantry cars and Swachh Neer.

Swachch Prasadhan will also be observed to ensure intensive cleaning of toilet blocks at railway stations and trains.