Konkan Railway gets ready to face monsoon

It has carried out all safety-related civil works along the 740-km network

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) that facilitates operation of trains on the West Coast between Thokur (near Mangaluru) and Kolad in Maharashtra has geared up to ensure safe passage of trains during the monsoon.

Fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation has undertaken all pre-monsoon civil works across its 740-km network to maintain track and passenger amenities.

Special attention has been given to catchwater drain cleaning and inspection of cuttings. KRCL in a release here said that the large-scale geo-safety works executed in the past few years have significantly reduced incidences of boulder fall and soil slip affecting movement of trains. No major disruption in services has occurred in the last eight years due to boulder fall during monsoon.

The corporation has deployed 681 personnel for patrolling tracks and installations during the monsoon, while vulnerable locations will be under watch constantly.

Besides imposing speed restrictions at locations vulnerable to landslip and boulder fall, BRN-mounted earthmovers are kept ready at nominated points.

KRCL has asked loco pilots to run trains at reduced speeds of 40 kmph during low visibility.

Accident relief medical vans with operation theatres and emergency medical aid have been kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna. An accident relief train is also kept ready at Verna, Goa.

Emergency communication sockets are provided at almost every kilometre of the track to enable patrolmen as well as crew to contact station masters and control room. All main signal aspects are now equipped with LEDs for improved visibility.

Self-recording rain gauges at nine stations, flood warning system on three bridges that frequently witness flash floods and anemometers at four locations to gauge wind speed are among the other safety measures taken by KRCL.

Monsoon timetable wherein trains run at reduced speeds will be effective on the Konkan route between June 10 and October 31.