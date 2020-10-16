Konkan Railway celebrates 30th founding day

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) on Thursday celebrated its 30th founding day through a virtual platform adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Addressing the virtual gathering during the ceremony, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said the Railway Ministry was focussing on enhancing services to achieve high quality passenger satisfaction. He appreciated KRCL’s initiatives to improve services and amenities for the benefit of passengers under the leadership of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta said KRCL has joined India's fight against COVID-19, taking several initiatives to raise awareness about precautionary measures, providing sanitisation facility at stations and workplaces etc.

Freight operations on the Konkan Railway continued during COVID-19 pandemic to ensure movement of essential goods. Passenger services were also made operational through special trains as a step towards gradually returning to normalcy. In the last one year, loading of two new cargo, namely, Pet Coke loading at MRPL siding in Mangaluru and Imported Fertilizer at Ratnagiri station, were started on KRCL.

Work is being carried on all fronts in the USBRL project of Jammu and Kashmir. Konkan Railway has successfully completed its first export order by delivering two DEMU rakes to in Nepal Railway last month.

He said KRCL was effectively utilising lockdown phases by providing more traffic blocks for speedy progress of electrification work on its network, which is in final stages of completion.

On the occasion, KRCL announced awards and commendation certificates for officers and staff to recognise their work.