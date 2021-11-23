Kondaiah, Yechareddy Satish file nomination papers in Ballari

Congress candidate K.C. Kondaiah and BJP candidate Y. Yechareddy Satish filed their nomination papers for the Ballari local bodies constituency of the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Mr. Kondaiah filed four sets of nomination papers and Mr. Satish submitted two. Both the candidates arrived on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a large number of their supporters. However, only four people were allowed with each candidate to enter the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Satish filed his nomination papers at around 11.30 a.m. Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, legislators Somashekhar Reddy and Somalingappa and others accompanied him.

Mr. Kondaiah was accompanied by Congress MLAs P.T. Parameshwar Naik, E. Tukaram and other party leaders. Another leader Anil Lad, who was also an aspirant for Congress ticket, was found standing outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Parameshwar Naik and Mr. Tukaram had, in fact, been against Mr. Kondaiah’s candidature. They had lobbied for Mundargi Nagaraj. Setting aside all the differences, the Congress leadership then finalised Mr. Kondaiah’s candidature. Mr. Parameshwar Naik and Mr. Tukaram were forced to be present during the filing of nomination papers by Mr. Kondaiah to send a message that there was no dissent in the party.

Two candidates, Gangireddi and C.M. Manjunath, also filed their nomination papers as Independents on Tuesday.