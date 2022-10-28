Konanur GP: Gifts seized

:

Arkalgud tahsildar K.R.Srinivas seized a car and gift boxes meant for distribution among voters on Thursday night, ahead of polling in the elections to 13 wards of Konanur Panchayat in Arkalgud taluk.

The polling was held on Friday. More than 80 people were in the fray.

During the night rounds on Thursday, the tahsildar and his team found a person distributing kitchen appliances to voters. “We stopped a car around 12.30 a.m. and found many boxes. The goods have been seized and handed over to the police for further procedures”, the tahsildar said.

The officers also noticed incidents of distributing blouse pieces, bangles and liquor sachets among the voters in the panchayat.

