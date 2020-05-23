Kollur Mookambika temple suffers revenue loss of ₹14 cr.

The temple earned an income of ₹13 crore from March to May 2019.

UDUPI

23 May 2020 21:39 IST

It urges devotees to donate, book ‘sevas’ online

The Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district, which suffered a huge loss of revenue due to lockdown, has urged devotees to book for ‘sevas’ online.

A press release issued by the executive officer of the temple here on Saturday said that the entry of devotees was prohibited by the government on account of the COVID-19. As a result, there was no income for the temple.

The temple earned an income of ₹13 crore from March to May last year (2019). Due to lockdown, the income of the temple has gone down by about ₹14 crore.

The devotees interested in donating to the temple could deposit their money to the savings back accounts of the temple.

They should give their clear postal address. The receipts and ‘seva prasadam’ would be sent to their postal addresses. Devotees could deposit their amount to: Syndicate Bank (Canara Bank) Kollur Branch or Vijaya Bank (Bank of Baroda), Kollur Branch.

For details, log on to the website: kollurmookambika.org