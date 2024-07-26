Kollur Bridge submerges as water level in the Krishna increases

As increased outflow from the Basava Sagar Reservoir submerged a bridge near Kollur village, road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur was cut off on Friday.

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited released 2.90 lakh cusecs of water from Basava Sagar Reservoir at 3 p.m. on Friday, when inflow into the reservoir was 2.75 lakh cusecs. The water level stands at 490.67 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

As the bridge was inundated, the administration suspended vehicular movement directing motorists to take alternative route via Shorapur bypass to reach Raichur.

The district administration has sounded an alert in the villages downstream. Residents have been warned against venturing into the river for fishing or any other activities.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed the revenue, police, panchayat and other departments, including Fire and Emergency Services, to be ready to tackle any eventuality.