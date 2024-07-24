Kollur Bridge likely to submerge in Krishna waters

The Kollur Bridge is facing the threat of being submerged in the Krishna river and road connectivity between Shahapur and Deodurg and Raichur will be affected if the quantity of water being discharged from the Basava Sagar Reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district is increased by another 50,000 to 80,000 cusecs.

According to officials, 2.20 lakh cusecs of water were released from the reservoir at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, when the inflow into the reservoir was 2 lakh cusecs. The water level now stands at 490.84 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

The bridge constructed across the Krishna river between Kollur village in Shahapur taluk and Huvina Hadagi village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district normally submerges when 2.50 lakh to 2.80 lakh cusecs of water is released into the river course.

“At present, the distance between the lower edge of the bridge and the flowing water in the river is 1.5 m. And, policemen have been deployed on duty at the entry point of the bridge to alert drivers passing through the bridge. As yet, there is no disruption in traffic movement,” Tahsildar of Shahapur Umakanth Halle told The Hindu over phone after visiting the bridge.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued issuing caution to people living on the riverbanks.

The quantity of water released from the reservoir is likely to increase based on the inflow from the Almatti dam.